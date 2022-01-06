'Expect a new banger' - Emelia Brobbey tells fans

Actress and singer, Emelia Brobbey

Emelia Brobbey turns 40

Emelia Brobbey to release a new song as birthday gift to fans



Emelia Brobbey rocks black gown for 40th birthday



Anticipations are high as actress and singer Emelia Brobbey of 'Fa Me Ko' fame has announced a date for the release of her 2022 single.



The female singer who released one of the most-talked-about songs in 2019 has noted that more hits will be made in this new year.



Staged named MzEB, the award-winning actress has marked her 40 birthday on January 6 with stunning photos.

Emelia dazzled in a black gown for her birthday photoshoot which has attracted several reactions from fans on social media platforms who are celebrating in her joy.



She wrote, "A Queen was born today. New single from @emeliabrobbey dropping on 12th January 2022. Birthday Gift #mizEB. Happy birthday QUEENEMM."



Popular among Emelia's songs include 'Fa Me Ko', 'Makoma' which featured Kuami Eugene and 'Electric Shock' with Wendy Shay.



