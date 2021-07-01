Expect my first album soon – Kofi Kinaata hints

• Kofi Kinaata has hinted at the release of an album

Popular high-life artiste, Kofi Kinaata has declared his intentions to release his debut album after eight years of doing active music.



The ‘Things fall apart’ hitmaker after his appearance on the music scene in 2012 said the time has come to grant the wishes of his fans and also fulfil expectations that comes with winning the VGMA Highlife artiste of the year four consecutive times.



According to Kofi Kinaata, he has always had the perception that fans usually select few songs and ignore the rest whenever an album is released.

This notion the highlife singer explained, has driven him to opt for singles rather than to produce a full playlist.



But in a new development, Kofi Kinaata has stated that winning the ‘Best Songwriter of the Year’ for the fourth time is one of the inspirations behind his decision to release his first album.



“The motivation wasn’t there. I don’t like how albums are treated here. An artiste will record a whole lot of good songs on his or her album and people will just listen to only two songs out of the lot. But now that fans are demanding for it, they will have it,” he stated in an interview with Joy Prime monitored by GhanaWeb.



