‘Experience has made me wiser now’ - MzVee

MzVee

MzVee praises herself for surviving 10 years as a female artiste

The singer says Ghana’s music industry is unfavourable to women



MzVee has released her fifth album, dubbed 1030



Sensational Ghanaian singer, Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, known by her stage name MzVee, has mentioned that life experience and a decade-long career in Ghana’s music industry have made her wiser.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Graphic Showbiz, the songstress noted tha 10 years of having a career as a musician and 30 years of living have taught her many lessons.



This, she believes, has made her wiser and made it possible for her to take well-informed decisions moving forward.

She said, “Coming this far has not been easy. I feel older and wiser now. It also feels good. It has been an interesting journey with a lot of highs and lows, and loads of lessons learnt, which have all made me a much better person.”



The ‘Natural Girl’ singer added that, “Just like anyone else in this world, life is not a bed of roses all the time. Somethings have come through from learning from one’s mistakes, but we thank God for where we are right now.”



According to the singer, she counts herself blessed for surviving 10 years in the Ghana music industry as a female act without any major scandal and for overcoming all the challenges thrown at her.



“In fact, surviving 10 years in music has been one of my biggest moments yet because the industry is not favourable to female musicians. That is the reason why you don’t find a lot of females making it till they reach their 10th milestone, even those who do are just a few,” the ‘Come and See My Moda’ crooner made it known.



“Lots of them start and stop along the way and some develop interest in other areas, so doing this for all these years has been amazing. I will describe this journey as a very interesting one for me,” she noted.

The singer recently released her fifth album, dubbed, ‘1030’.



According to her, the album which she describes as a masterpiece is titled 1030 because it represents her 10th year in the music industry and she is in her 30th year.







EAN/BOG