Expert details when it’s appropriate for boys to be engaged in sexual conversations

Co-founder of Leadafrique International, Michael Ohene Effah, has mentioned when he believes it’s right and appropriate for boys to be engaged in sexual conversations.

He noted that sociologists have made it known that, children go through 3 development phases, and if parents understand these phases then, it helps with the parenting and helps with how they should do it.



“The foundation is from ages 1-7 and it’s called the imprint stage. Imprint because at that point, sociologists believe that they can virtually imprint anything you want on the child and program them to think, feel and behave in a certain way. That is why the monks like to take children before they’re 7 so they can mold and shape them to what they want,” he explained.



He told parents that it is during this period that the values of their home, atmosphere, and boundaries should be shaped in the children.



Speaking to Nana Yaw Odame on e.tv Ghana’s Men’s lounge show, he said, “Then there is the imitation period of 8-12. During this period, the children try to make meaning out of life so they imitate the significant adults in their lives. Then from the imitation stage, you move to the independence stage which is from age 13-19. This is where the child tries to understand the world going through hormonal development, adolescence, and sexual maturity.”

For him, he believes and encourages every parent to have a sexual conversation with their children during the independence stage because it is right before the onset of their first puberty.



He stated that parents should not shy away from these things because they are critical and the children will someway somehow find out "but it is better for them to know about it from the right people."



Take them on a walk or sit them down and talk to them and make them understand these stages. If you as the adult doesn’t provide them with the right information, they’ll seek it else and they might be given the wrong information, especially in our days today where they can easily have access to information so you need to be honest with them.” he urged.



He furthered that parents being the most significant adults in the lives of their children, they must be the source of the right information for them hence “it’s always better to pick it such up conversations with them.”