Experts differentiate between privacy and secrecy

Privacy is setting boundaries that keep you safe

Medical Doctor and Clinical Health Psychologist, Dr. Isaac Newman Arthur, has elaborated on what separates privacy and secrecy.

Explaining what both terms are, he stated that privacy is setting boundaries that keep you safe, happy and being yourself “and everyone needs privacy as it’s more personal and everyone needs a safe zone where they can feel safe.”



Speaking to Nana Yaw Odame on e.tv Ghana’s ‘Men’s Lounge Show’, he said “Privacy usually goes with safety so everyone has privacy. That’s why we even have private parts and it doesn’t mean we’re keeping it a secret. It’s just you keeping it personal and everybody needs that,” he emphasized.



He furthered that secrecy usually goes with trust “and this is why when someone trusts you and trusts the outcome they are able to tell you things that they can’t tell anyone else.

Also, what may be a secret to someone might not be a secret to the other and if you check carefully, you realize that when trust gets to a certain point where you can determine an outcome, people don’t keep secrets at all because even God had secrets,” he added.



He noted that usually, privacy goes with safety and secrecy goes with trust, and to some extent secrecy is more like a test of trust but usually when a secret is mentioned, some negative mindset is attributed to it.



“Everyone has their reasons for keeping secrets or hiding stuff. Some people hide things not because it is bad but the person to which that thing is exposed to may not have what it takes to handle it and we have to be able to distinguish between that too,” he asserted.