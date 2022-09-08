0
Menu
Entertainment

Experts differentiate between privacy and secrecy

Privacy.jfif Privacy is setting boundaries that keep you safe

Thu, 8 Sep 2022 Source: etvghana.com

Medical Doctor and Clinical Health Psychologist, Dr. Isaac Newman Arthur, has elaborated on what separates privacy and secrecy.

Explaining what both terms are, he stated that privacy is setting boundaries that keep you safe, happy and being yourself “and everyone needs privacy as it’s more personal and everyone needs a safe zone where they can feel safe.”

Speaking to Nana Yaw Odame on e.tv Ghana’s ‘Men’s Lounge Show’, he said “Privacy usually goes with safety so everyone has privacy. That’s why we even have private parts and it doesn’t mean we’re keeping it a secret. It’s just you keeping it personal and everybody needs that,” he emphasized.

He furthered that secrecy usually goes with trust “and this is why when someone trusts you and trusts the outcome they are able to tell you things that they can’t tell anyone else.

Also, what may be a secret to someone might not be a secret to the other and if you check carefully, you realize that when trust gets to a certain point where you can determine an outcome, people don’t keep secrets at all because even God had secrets,” he added.

He noted that usually, privacy goes with safety and secrecy goes with trust, and to some extent secrecy is more like a test of trust but usually when a secret is mentioned, some negative mindset is attributed to it.

“Everyone has their reasons for keeping secrets or hiding stuff. Some people hide things not because it is bad but the person to which that thing is exposed to may not have what it takes to handle it and we have to be able to distinguish between that too,” he asserted.

Source: etvghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Video of Marcel Desailly discussing how to stop Ronaldo pops up on his birthday
How Aisha Huang got her Ghana Card
Big names at Hassan Ayariga's luxurious 50th birthday party
Why Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel
Labianca saga: Economist vows to 'expose mischief' of Francopat CEO
Helicopter lands forcibly at Achimota over poor visibility
Aisha Huang: National Security handling issue – Immigration
The British-born Ghanaian who is now UK’s first Black Finance Minister
Huang En's Ghana Card issued in 2014 not Feb 2022 - NIA
Michy gives unexpected response to Shatta Wale’s request for a collaboration