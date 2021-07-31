Explaining yourself was totally needless – Delay ‘mocks’ Zionfelix over ‘baby mama’ scandal

• Delay has advised Zionfelix to always brace himself for public trolls

Popular media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as ‘Delay’ has hit hard at Zionfelix for giving 'unnecessary' explanations after claims that he impregnated two women went viral.



Delay observed that from all indications, Zion was affected by such rumours adding that ‘he knows how to dish it but can’t take it.



It can be recalled that ZionFelix's cheating rumours with a certain gospel artiste whom he allegedly impregnated sparked breakup rumours with his fiancee Mina Lawani who was also reported pregnant.



ZionFelix vehemently denied any of such reports through series of write-ups and videos shared on his social media pages.

But reacting to this, Delay has established that the blogger should learn how to endure public trolls since he also subjects people to public ridicule on his platforms.



“After Zionfelix was alleged to have impregnated two women, it was really funny at first when he came out to explain himself in series of posts on social media. As though that wasn’t enough, he came out the second time to talk. This time around it was a camera recording. From how he was explaining himself, you can tell that he was really pained about the issue. What was he expecting though? That his time will never come? His explanations were even flimsy. He should have saved himself the talk but it is obvious that he is caught up between the two women. Honestly, we don’t care about the explanations,” The popular TV presenter stated during her show.



“With the kind of work we do, be prepared to get talked about because that is what we also do. But one thing I have learnt is to never explain myself if I’m caught up in a scandal. There’s the saying that the one who seeks equity must come with clean hands. I don’t hate Zionfelix, I like him. He posted me on my birthday send I did same. We are cool and all but it is what it is,” Delay added



Watch the video below







