Explore other countries but return to build Ghana – Adjetey Anang

Fri, 17 Jun 2022

Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang popularly called ‘Pusher’ has urged Ghanaian youth to return home to help build the country after they travel abroad.

The actor’s comments come on the back of his movie ‘Borga’, which was released in Germany in 2021, but expected to begin showing in cinemas across the country on Friday, 24 June 2022.

The movie tells the story of a young man living in the slums who travels to the West to seek green pastures.

According to the actor, it is okay for people to desire to leave the shores of Ghana, for greener pastures however, he is of the opinion that, they must return home in order to help build the country.

Speaking to Prince Benjamin on the Class Drive that, the actor said: “I’d encourage people to travel to explore and experience other countries in the world – you’ll realise, it’s not all good out there but it’s important to come back and build the country [Ghana].”

