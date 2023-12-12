'Extravagant OSP, what's wrong with you?' – Blakk Rasta descends on Kissi Agyebeng over GH¢30m vehicle request

Media personality, Blakk Rasta

Media personality cum musician, Blakk Rasta has descended heavily on Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng after it became known that he requested a vehicle worth GH¢30m in 2021.

According to him, if the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) made such a request demanding for such a huge amount of money to be paid to him in times when the country is in crisis, then it does not speak well of him as someone who is fighting corruption.



He described Kissi Agyebeng as an extravagant person who makes expenditures without taking into consideration the dwindling fortunes of the Ghanaian economy that has inflicted hardship on the citizens.



"This is crazy. Now the OSP [Kissi Agyebeng] is doing a good job as he is going through a lot of frustrations.



I must also say that this is an extravagant OSP. Do we all remember how much he wanted us salaries for the people that he was working with? Do we all remember the figure? Today it has come out that it is not only about huge salaries but also about GH¢30m worth of vehicles that the OSP requested to be able to fight corruption," he said while speaking on 3FM during the UrbanBlend show monitored by GhanaWeb.



He continued:"You do not even know your country. How pathetic this country is. How this nation is stealing from itself. How this nation has no respect for the heritage of the nation. My brother, you've been asked to come and fight corruption. We appreciate the work you are doing. You sent in a request for vehicles worth over GH¢30m, are you crazy? What's wrong with you? The nation is seriously in crisis,” he fumed.

Background



It emerged that the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) formally wrote to the Ministry of Finance in 2021 seeking clearance for the purchase of several vehicles.



The September 2021 request was therefore transmitted barely a month after Kissi Agyebeng was sworn into office as the second occupant of the office.



The letter addressed to the Minister of Finance was titled APPLICATION FOR COMMENCEMENT WARRANT.



It read in part: “The Office of the Special Prosecutor wishes to apply for Commencement Warrant for the purchase of the under-listed vehicles for the office."

It lists 4 types of armoured-plated vehicles and 12 types of soft/light-body vehicles. The total amount of the vehicles requested came up to GH¢29,952,000.



The total number of armoured cars was six, whiles the light-body cars added up to 38. The most expensive of the consignment being the BMW 750 LI which was costed at over 1.6 million cedis with the Toyota Camry being the least priced at GH¢330,000.



It is not known whether or not the entire request was okayed for purchase, neither is it known whether the list was compiled by the pioneer SP Martin Amidu or by his predecessor.







