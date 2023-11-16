FDA alcohol ban: The money we are loosing could have been used to create jobs - Wendy Shay

Ghanaian songstress, Wendy Shay

Popular Ghanaian songstress, Wendy Shay, has shared her thoughts on the ban on alcohol advertisement by celebrities by the FDA.

A case challenging a guideline by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) prohibiting celebrities from being used for advertising alcoholic products, was scheduled for today, November 15, 2023, at the Supreme Court.



However, the case which was expected to be presided by a seven-member panel of judges has been adjourned to January 17.



Speaking to the media after the proceedings, Wendy Shay stated that the ban has resulted in a loss of critical revenue for celebrities. She added that the money lost could have contributed to job creation for the youth and affected the ability of celebrities to fund essential activities such as shooting videos and promoting songs.



“These companies are giving money to Nigerians to be brand ambassadors. This money could have been invested into Ghanaian celebrities. The money will stay here and we create jobs for other people and for the youth, because one artiste can employ so many people.



"So imagine taking food from the table of these artistes. How would they be able to do what they're supposed to do? Shoot videos, promote songs and many more. And all these things are capital intensive.

"Minimizing revenues that artistes get money from, or celebrities get money from, like, it's discrimination. We are taking food from Ghanaians because musicians are Ghanaians as well," she said.



Background



Mark Darlington Osae, the artist manager of Reggie 'N' Bollie and Skrewfaze, filed a lawsuit against the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame, citing the ban on celebrities endorsing alcohol-related products.



It can be recalled that the FDA prohibited celebrities from endorsing alcoholic products, an act which they deemed inappropriate influence to the youth.



Mark Darlington Osae submitted a writ of summons on November 11, 2022, claiming that the 2015 FDA recommendations are unfair to the creative arts sector.

"No well-known individual or professional may be utilised in advertising for alcoholic beverages; this is against the 1992 Constitution's provisions 17(1) and 17 (2).



“Articles 17(1) and 17 (2) of the 1992 Constitution guarantee quality before the law and prohibit discrimination against persons on grounds of social or economic status, occupation, among others, and consequently null, void, and unenforceable," the FDA guidelines read.



Prior to this lawsuit, a number of celebrities including Camidoh, Brother Sammy, Wendy Shay, Shatta Wale, and Kuami Eugene, spoke against the law and asked that regulations be repealed.



