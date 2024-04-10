FDA's ban on 'celebrity alcohol advertisement': Supreme Court defers judgement to April 24

The FDA has been dragged to court over their 'alcohol ban' directive

The Supreme Court of Ghana has deferred its judgment in the suit filed against the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), following their decision to ban celebrities from advertising alcoholic drinks in the country.

It can be recalled that the apex Court earlier fixed Wednesday, April 10, for its judgment.



However, because the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr falls on the same day, the date has been moved further to April 24, 2024.



Background



The Food and Drugs Authority,(FDA), issued a directive that placed a ban on celebrities from advertising for alcoholic beverages.



According to the FDA, the directive was aimed at protecting minors from being influenced into 'alcoholism'.



Following this development, Mr. Mark Osae, the manager of Ghanaian musicians Reggie ‘N’ Bollie, and Skrewfaze, who expressed dissatisfaction with the directive issued a writ at the Supreme Court on November 11, 2022, stating that the FDA’s regulations are discriminatory against the creative arts industry.

The plaintiff, Mark Darlington Osae, is seeking that the Supreme Court strike down that particular directive.



Mark Osae, who is the Chairman and Co-Founder of Ghana Music Alliance, earlier remarked, “No well-known personality or professional shall be used in alcoholic beverage advertising,” is inconsistent with and in contravention of articles 17(1) and 17 (2) of the 1992 Constitution.



He contended that Articles 17(1) and 17 (2) of the 1992 Constitution guarantee quality before the law and prohibit discrimination against persons on grounds of social or economic status, occupation, among others, and consequently null, void, and unenforceable.



Before the action was initiated at the Supreme Court, some stakeholders in the creative industry including, Wendy Shay, Shatta Wale, Brother Sammy, Kuami Eugene, and Camidoh, had all spoken against the FDA's ban and called for it to be repelled.



Reliefs



(a)A declaration that on a true and proper interpretation of Article 17(1) and (2) which guarantee equality before the law and prohibits discrimination against persons on grounds of social or economic status, occupation, among others, Guideline 3.2.10 of the Guidelines for the Advertisement of Foods published by the 1st Defendant on 1st February 2016 which provides that “No well-known personality or professional shall be used in alcoholic beverage advertising” is discriminatory, inconsistent with and in contravention of articles 17(1) and 17

(2) of the 1992 Constitution, and thus unconstitutional.



(b). A declaration that on a true and proper interpretation of Article 17(1) and (2), Guideline 3.2.10 of the Guidelines for the Advertisement of Foods published by the 1st Defendant on 1st February 2016 which prohibits well known personalities and professionals from advertising alcoholic products is inconsistent with and in contravention of articles 17(1) and 17 (2) of the 1992 Constitution which guarantee equality before the law and prohibits discrimination against persons on grounds of social or economic status, occupation amongst others and consequently null, void and unenforceable.



(c). An order striking down Guideline 3.2.10 of the Guidelines for the Advertisement of Foods published by the Ist Defendant on 1st February 2016 as being inconsistent with and in contravention of the letter and spirit of the 1992 Constitution and as such a nullification.



(d). An order of perpetual injunction restraining the Defendants, their agents or servants or assigns under the pretext of acting under Guideline 3.2.10 of the Guidelines for the Advertisement of foods published by the 1st Defendant on February 2016 from doing anything to prevent any well-known personality or professional from advertising alcoholic products.