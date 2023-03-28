FIPAG does not have even GH¢500 in its accounts - PRO claims

National PRO and Welfare Officer of FIPAG, Mawuli Ekpe Peter

Source: Yeboah Gilbert, Contributor

Mawuli Ekpe Peter popularly known in the Entertainment space as Abro, National PRO and Welfare Officer of the Film Producers Association of Ghana FIPAG, has made a shocking revelation about the Association.

Speaking in an interview with Ola Michael on Neat FM and monitored by Sean Citygh, he stated categorically that, the Association cannot boast of a minimum amount of 500 cedis resting in their Bank account to run its administration.



He shared that the reason was that, the Association members do not pay their dues and welfare fees.



"FIPAG can't tell me they have GH¢500 in their Account. FIPAG cannot tell me now as we sit here, as the National PRO and Welfare Officer that they have an amount of 500 cedis to be able to run the administration. No!. Because the problem is our members are not paying dues and welfare. These are what are used to run an Association and nobody is paying. Money in the account is not up to 500 cedis. I am saying on authority as the National PRO. Call the President, call the Treasurer and the Financial Secretary if I am lying," he said.



Abro also went on to share his commendable contribution to the Association after assuming the office of Welfare Officer.

According to him, because of the challenges, he came up with a contingency plan whereby it was able to mobilise a fund of 8000 cedis to support when a member lost a relative.



"FIPAG gave me 500 cedis when I lost my Father. They also gave me 500 cedis when I lost my Mother too. But since I became the Welfare Officer, a member got 8000 cedis when he lost a parent and yet still people have problems about what I do, so they decided not to contribute," he said.



He added that some FIPAG members are egoistic but he will still remain resolute.