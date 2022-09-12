FLASHBACK: 2017 musical performance of Empress Gifty that equally got the public talking

The daring nature of gospel musician Empress Gifty has on several occasions attracted backlash from a section of Ghanaians who claim that some of her outfits, utterances and performances do not fit the status of a gospel singer.

In 2017, Gifty gave an energetic performance at the People's Celebrity Awards, but that was not without scrutiny.



In a video captured by GhanaWeb, the popular singer gave a gospel rendition of the National Democratic Congress' campaign song titled 'Onaapa'.



Also, Shatta Wale's 2017 hit single titled "Freedom" was sung in a gospel version by Empress Gifty, who danced her heart out on stage.



Adonai Seth reacting to the 2017 video called out the singer, he wrote: "Asem oo.. Hmmm... Our nowadays gospel artistes... Was that a ministration or a show...Let us all be vigilant."



The 'Eye Woaa' singer has for years defended her actions. Amidst the criticism, she pledged to stay true to herself without taking to heart the opinion of others.

"My husband and then my mum and my pastor. They understand me very well, maybe people get a little bit confused with the way I approach issues but that is me, that is my character. I need not fake, I am a real person... I'm not Holy Spirit, I am not Holy Ghost, I am a human being. As you get orgasm I also get orgasm (laughs). I want you guys to know that I am a human being. As a gospel musician, I have feelings," she disclosed in an interview with Citi TV on the occasion of the 2022 Ashaiman To The World Concert.



