FLASHBACK: 'A respected man told me he is available if I want to cheat on my husband' - Gifty Anti

Gifty Anti and husband

Media personality, Gifty Anti, in an interview on July 13, 2019, disclosed that although she is married, she has had some men still propose to her.

According to the mother of one, and wife of Nana Ansah Kwao, one of those men chasing after her told her he was available if she wanted to cheat on her husband.



Read the full story originally published on July 13, 2019 by GhPage,com.



Astute television personality, Gifty Anti, has stated that some ‘stubborn’ men are still disturbing her despite being married.



Gifty, who is married to Nana Ansah Kwao, told KMJ on Joy Prime’s ‘Showbiz Now’ and monitored by Zionfelix.net that these men knew perfectly well that she is married but they still want to have their way with her.



“Someone recently sent me a message that if I am ready to cheat on my husband I should know that he is available…I just told the person that I will tell my husband about it,” she disclosed.



The mother of one advised women to be careful about decisions that they make so that they won’t live to regret them.

She stressed that as beautiful as they are, like roses, people will prick them, but they should stand firm and take the right decisions.



“You will make mistakes; you will get into wrong relationships but you make sure that you get in there knowing or thinking that you are doing the right thing. Don’t ride on fame to sell yourself short,” Oheneyere Gifty advised.



She added: “I am not perfect...I have been in some regrettable relationships before…It happens but you just have to be careful.



Because the most painful thing is for you to try so hard to get to a certain stage and people can say things about you just that they had their way with you.



If they had their way with you based on the fact that you thought you were in a relationship, you can forgive yourself. But when you went just for a fling, money or just the thing then you will regret it.”



