FLASHBACK: Actress taunts minister with boobs

On January 8, 2015, Nikki Samonas infuriated former Deputy Minister of Tourism, Dzifa Gomashie, with the kind of clothes she wore that exposed her breasts to the 4Syte Awards.

The former minister took to Facebook to straighten Nikki Samonas, and in a rebuttal, the actress said, “This is showbiz. In showbiz, things like this are welcome. I am in showbiz so I don’t see anything wrong with what I wore.”



Beautiful actress Nikki Samonas seems to be teasing Ghana’s Deputy Minister of Tourism Dzifa Gomashie as she exposes her boobs. Both personalities have a bone to pick in an issue regarding boobs exposure.



Late last year, the deputy minister reportedly took to social media, Facebook, to lash out at Nikki for exposing part of her boobs at 4syte Music Video in a dress by Ghanaian designer Madelyn Mode.



Nikki allegedly explained her dressing, saying: “This is showbiz. In showbiz, things like this are welcome. I am in showbiz so I don’t see anything wrong with what I wore.”

But the minister, who is herself an actress, replied saying: “…don’t, out of ignorance, paint everyone in show business as you would Rihanna, who by the way, I am not a fan of. If you think because you are in show business you have a license to walk around with your ‘boobies’ popping out of your dress and short enough not to make us curious, that is your understanding.”



“It is not the case that because you are in show business you can wear anything without considering the cultural setting. Yes by all means express yourself in thought and indeed. But, do not forget your freedom and rights are not created in a vacuum…and by the way, how do you expect us to know when you are acting and when you are not acting, when every space for you is a stage.”



Nikki, however, wasn’t perturbed as she went on another boob showing spree at Ghana movie awards in a sexy dress by Team-based designer Madelyn Mode.



