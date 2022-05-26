FLASHBACK: Afia Schwarzenegger kisses President Mahama's picture

Afia kisses Mahama's picture

Afia Schwarzenegger, before she switched allegiance to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), once expressed her die-hard love for Ex-president John Dramani Mahama.

On October 20, 2016, the socialite shared a picture of herself on social media kissing the ex-president’s picture donned in a smock.



Read the full story originally published on October 20, 2016 by zionfelix.com.



Controversial TV and radio presenter Afia Schwarzenegger just loves the president of the country, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama.



She has on several occasions expressed her love for him and the NDC party. She woke up one day and decided to kiss president Mahama in a photo on his wall.

Is it not a fan to see Afia do these kinds of things to bring joy to our faces?



