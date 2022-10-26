0
FLASHBACK: Although I use Juju, I also go for prayers from Obinim – Celebrated prostitute confesses

Queen Facardi Ghanaian socialite, Queen Farcardi

Wed, 26 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In December 2019, Ghanaian socialite, Queen Facardi disclosed that she uses black magic for protection in a Delay interview.

Read the full story originally published on October 14, 2019, by mynewsgh.com.

Celebrated prostitute, Queen Facardi has revealed that she uses juju for protection.

According to her, like the Muslims bathe their children with some black magic to protect them, she also protects herself with some black magic.

She made this revelation on the “Delay Show”.

She, however, was quick to add that she does not use the juju to cause men to like her or do things for her but rather to protect herself from unforeseen circumstances.

Queen Facardi added that although she uses black magic for protection, she also goes for prayers from Ghana’s only angel on earth, Obinim.



ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
