FLASHBACK: American police officers salute Shatta Wale over Worcester award

Shatta Wale Withpolicemen Shatta Wale poses with American policemen

Mon, 18 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On July 11, 2017, Self-acclaimed Dancehall King, Shatta Wale was acknowledged by some policemen in America.

This was after the artiste was “Key to the City of Worcester” in Massachusetts in the United States by the Mayor of Worcester, Joseph Petty for his contribution to the music industry.

Read the full story originally published on July 11, 2017 by asempanewsonline.com.

Controversial Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has been honoured over the weekend with the “Key to the City of Worcester” in Massachusetts in the United States.

The “Taking Over” hitmaker was presented the “Key” by the Mayor of Worcester Joseph Petty for his immense contribution to the music industry.

In a post on his Facebook page, the “Dancehall King” shared an eye-catching photograph as he was been celebrated by some American policemen.

The music personality post read, “American police celebrate with me for my key ...They said it’s a great treasure,” he wrote.

Previous winners of the enviable award include Gospel musician Sonnie Badu and rapper Okyeame Kwame.

ADA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
