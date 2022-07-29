FLASHBACK: Any man who licks his woman lives longer – Prophet Kumchacha

Preacher, Kumchacha

On December 12, 2018, controversial Ghanaian preacher, Prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, noted that it was good for men to lick their women.

According to the preacher, men who lick their women tend to live longer, while adding the Bible wasn’t against it.



Read the full story originally published on December 12, 2018, by ghbase.com.



Popular man of God, Prophet Kumchacha, has posited that men tend to live longer if they stick their tongues out and lick the private part of their women all the time.



The controversial man of God made this revelation in the studios of Okay FM. He added that it is a good thing to lick a woman and that the Bible is not against it.



Prophet Kumchacha confessed that he does that, and as a man of God, he also has feelings, just like any man.



The audience present in the studio was shocked and screamed, “eeeiii,” but the man of God questioned them if he’s not also just like any man with feelings. Guys, do you agree with him?

Watch the video below:





