FLASHBACK: Countryman Songo reveals his favourite sex position

Iam Countryman Songo Country Man Songo in dreadlocks

Wed, 25 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Controversial presenter, Country Man Songo, in October 2017, made known his favourite sex position during an interview among other things.

According to the sports journalist, doggy style is his favourite position when having sex.

He added that he has everything he needs in this world to be comfortable at his disposal.

Read the full story originally published on October 17, 2017 by peacefmonline.com.

Patrick Osei Agyeman a.k.a Countryman Songo who would prefer to have sex under the shower to having sex in the car says his favourite sex position is the doggy style.

The award-winning sports journalist believes he has everything at his disposal including women and added his preferred sex position.

“I’m fireman, I have everything that I want to have in this world…anything that one needs in this world to be comfortable with, I have it. I have where I live, if I want hot water, I can have it,” music, cars and “if I want my baby girls, I have them,” he confessed.

Asked to choose between having sex in the car or in the shower, the presenter revealed that he loves sex in the shower stressing his favourite sex position is the doggy style.

Watch the latest episode of Bloggers’ Forum below.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
