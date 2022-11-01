FLASHBACK: D'banj’s son dies in swimming pool incident

D'banj with his wife, Lineo Kilgrow and late son, Daniel Oyebanjo jnr

On June 15, 2018, Nigerian singer Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known as' D'banj ', reportedly lost his son after drowning in a swimming pool at their home in Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to an eyewitness report, Daniel Oyebanjo jnr, who celebrated his first birthday in May of that same year, mistakenly made his way into the swimming pool.



In confirmation to the news at that time, the “Koko master” took to social media and wrote;



“Trying times but my God is always and forever faithful.”



D banj was said to have been in Los Angeles, California, for the BET Awards when the incident occurred.

Per reports at that time, he traveled with his wife, Lineo Kilgrow, leaving the child in the company of caretakers.



The post was greeted with a flood of condolences from celebrities and followers of the ‘Oliver Twist’ crooner.







EB/BOG