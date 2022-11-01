1
Menu
Entertainment

FLASHBACK: D'banj’s son dies in swimming pool incident

DBANJ6.png D'banj with his wife, Lineo Kilgrow and late son, Daniel Oyebanjo jnr

Tue, 1 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On June 15, 2018, Nigerian singer Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known as' D'banj ', reportedly lost his son after drowning in a swimming pool at their home in Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to an eyewitness report, Daniel Oyebanjo jnr, who celebrated his first birthday in May of that same year, mistakenly made his way into the swimming pool.

In confirmation to the news at that time, the “Koko master” took to social media and wrote;

“Trying times but my God is always and forever faithful.”

D banj was said to have been in Los Angeles, California, for the BET Awards when the incident occurred.

Per reports at that time, he traveled with his wife, Lineo Kilgrow, leaving the child in the company of caretakers.

The post was greeted with a flood of condolences from celebrities and followers of the ‘Oliver Twist’ crooner.



EB/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Thugs invade NDC headquarters, threaten deputy secretary
Akufo-Addo should have rather used 'L'argent n'a pas d'odeur' – KKD
I saw an angry Akufo-Addo during his address - Ato Forson
'How much money does Akufo-Addo owe you?' – KKD asks Ofori-Atta
Salary cuts useless with an elephant-sized govt- Wereko Brobbey
How social media users welcomed Bernard Avle back on air
‘This government is finished’ – Nigel Gaisie declares
Social media users drag Akufo-Addo after address on economy
Akufo-Addo's cedi depreciation quote has social media buzzing
Reverend Anthony Boakye's wife leaves Resurrection Power, sets up her own church