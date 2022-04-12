FLASHBACK: Evangelist Diana Asamoah speaks on her links to lesbianism

Diana Asamoah looking stunning in green

Evangelist Diana Asamoah in 2020 disclosed that people branded her as a homosexual because she is unmarried.

However, she indicated that she will remain single until the Lord leads her to get tie the knot to the right person.



Read the full story originally published on April 11, 2017.



Multiple award-winning Gospel singer Evangelist Diana Asamoah has revealed that people continue to brand her as a homosexual because she is still single waiting for the right time to get married.



“Recently people are tagging me as a lesbian. They say I sleep with colleague women but I take solace in Exodus 23: 23(For my angel will go before you and bring you into the land of the Amorites, Hittites, Perizzites, Canaanites, Hivites, and Jebusites, so you may live there. And I will destroy them completely)”, she revealed on a radio show monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



The inspirational singer had earlier indicated that she will remain single until the Lord directs her to get married to the right man-made for her.



According to her, although she has had several proposals from men who claim God has asked them to marry her, she has not received that direction and therefore has not paid heed to their several claims.

“I get a lot of men walking into the studios of Rainbow Radio where I preach saying God has asked them to marry me but because God has not told me anything yet I am patiently waiting upon Him”.



“It is only God I depend on for direction. I prefer to worship the Lord, stay single and inherit the kingdom of God than marry and not go to heaven. A lot of Christians will not go to heaven because of marriage. It is preventing so many Christians from worshipping God”.



She said. Although the musician is in her late 40s, she remains single and is optimistic that God’s time is the best.



Asked how she deals with the desire for sex when in heat, she disclosed that the Holy Spirit fights her battles for her.



According to her, the Holy Spirit, unlike human beings, doesn’t grow old. Therefore, the spirit will continue to see her through whenever she feels for perhaps sex.