FLASHBACK: I almost committed suicide when I was suspended from ICGC – Josh Laryea

Rev. Josh Laryea is Ghanaian pastor cum gospel singer

Read the full story originally published Wednesday, 4 April 2018



Rev. Josh Laryea, a gospel musician, and pastor formerly at the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) have said he nearly committed suicide after he was suspended from the church over alleged sexual misconduct.



The leader and founder of Charis International Church revealed that he was led to give up on life when everyone including mentors and friends had let him down.



“I may have gone mad, I may have been dead…At a point, I thought of suicide..” Rev. Josh Laryea told Giovanni Caleb and Berla Mundi on Starr Drive on Starr FM.



Rev. Josh Laryea was a minister in charge of the Doxa Temple of I.C.G.C. located at Labone Junction in Accra.

The congregation suspended the ‘Ngboo’ hitmaker in March this year for an alleged ‘immoral conduct’. A letter dated March 29, 2017, issued by the Church Council said the decision was taken to suspend Rev Laryea after it received a report against the pastor.



The letter indicated that “The Presbytery has authorized the Disciplinary Committee to look into the allegations leveled against Rev. Laryea”.



It was also added that Rev. Josh Laryea was being withdrawn from the pulpit and thereby the Doxa Temple with immediate effect, this was to allow the Committee to carry out its work uninterrupted.”



The Church Council hinted that a new pastor will be assigned to the Doxa Temple and has advised the pastor to fully cooperate with the leadership of the church in the investigation.



Sources close to the church remained tight-lipped on the details of the alleged ‘immoral conduct’ when the issue came up.

Rev. Josh Laryea is one of Ghana’s talented gospel musicians. Over the years, he has thrilled Ghanaians with several hit songs including, ‘Emere’, ‘Bisa’, ‘Aseda Nka Onyame’, and ‘Jesus is the Answer’.











