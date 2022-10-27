2
Menu
Entertainment

FLASHBACK: 'I bought my 1st car at age 19 whiles the noisy pastors today were walking on foot' – Badu Kobi

Prophet Dr Emmanuel Badu Kobi Prophet Badu Kobi debunks being on former president, John Dramani Mahama's payroll

Thu, 27 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On December 31, 2020, Prophet Badu Kobi rubbished claims that he was on the pay list of the former president, John Dramani Mahama.

He supported his claim by citing how old he was when he bought his first car and how hard he worked to make his own money.

Read the full story originally published on December 31, 2022, on ghpage.com.

Prophet Badu Kobi, Founder and General overseer of Glorious Wave Church International

Founder and General overseer of Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, has rubbished claims that he's on the pay list of John Dramani Mahama and other dignitaries.

Simply put, the man of God who predicted a win for the National Democratic Congress and John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 General Elections says no one pays him money to prophesy in their favour.

In the studios of Accra-based Angel FM with Captain Smart, he revealed that he is a businessman who makes legal money, so he doesn't extort money from his gullible church members.

In the voice of Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, he bought his first car at the age of 19 while the "noisy pastors" today were walking on foot.

He added that he used to feed these pastors but now they've grown wings to challenge him.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Realest Blogger (@realestblogger)



ADA/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
MPs had 'well-crafted agenda to collapse the regime' - NPP group
Gabby breaks silence on 'Ken Must Go' saga
Ofori-Atta to conclude IMF negotiations, present Budget before ‘removal’ – Official
Bagbin and Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu trade words after Adwoa Safo ruling
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges
Bloody scene as man is shot, car set ablaze in Dzorwulu suburb
Were You A Wizard For Threatening Anti-mahama Protest In 2014 Captain Smart Asks Okyenhene
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account