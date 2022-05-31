FLASHBACK: I can have a threesome with my friend - Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn Dumas discloses her interest in having a threesome

Joselyn Dumas disclosed in December 2017 that her sexual fantasy was to have a threesome with her friend.

She said this on her TV show “Keeping It Real With Joselyn Dumas.”



One of the pundits on the show after the question also expressed interest saying she would do it with a friend and an unknown person.



Ghanaian Actress/TV Presenter Joselyn Dumas has revealed her craziest sex fantasy.



Joselyn Dumas who is host of “Keeping It Real With Joselyn Dumas”, a TV show, having a chit-chat with her friends (Jane Awoonor and Dzifa Gray) on the topic “What kind of friend are you?”, asked them “would you have a threesome with your friend?”



One of her friends, Jane Awoonor responded with an emphatic “yes”, adding that “I would gladly have a threesome with my friend and an unknown man when we’re stuck in a resort or Island in the middle of nowhere.”

Dzifa Gray, on the other hand, responded: “No she wouldn’t.” Joselyn Dumas then added her response “I would totally have a threesome with my friend”.



The “Keeping It Real with Joselyn Dumas” TV program is aired on GHONETV every Saturday at 8 pm, where Joselyn Dumas and her friends chit-chat about a range of lifestyle topics whilst they share their personal experiences as well.



Threesome is an act of group sex involving three people. Triadic group sex regardless of gender: two women and one man, two men copulating the vagina and rectum of a woman.



