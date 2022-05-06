FLASHBACK: I didn’t snatch Kofi Amoabeng from Nana Aba – Mzbel

Mzbel in the arms of Kofi Amoabeng

Mzbel debunked claims that she snatched UT Bank boss, Kofi Amoabeng from Nana Aba in an interview she granted in 2016.

According to the songstress, Nana Aba and Kofi Amoabeng’s relationship had ended long before she made an entrance and settled in as the new woman.



Read the full story originally published on May 6, 2016.



It’s an open secret that UT Boss Captain Rtd Prince Kofi Amoabeng once dated TV Host Nana Aba Anamoah and later musician Mzbel.



According to Mzbel, Kofi Amoabeng and Nana Aba ended their relationship before she came in and she went on to implore some Ghanaians from saying she was the one that caused the break up between the two.



Mzbel reacting to claims of being responsible for causing the break up between the two on Peace Fm’s entertainment review show over the weekend said; “Let me say this once and for all, people have been saying I snatched Kofi Amoabeng from Nana Aba.

"No, I didn’t. Both stopped seeing each other before I came in, so there was no way I would be responsible for the break up between Kofi and Nana Aba.”



She continued, “Even when I started seeing Kofi, Nana Aba was in the known that I’m the new mistress but she still used to interview me on her TV shows, we were very cool then.



So I want people to stop saying I was the one who caused the break up between Kofi Amoabeng and Nana Aba Anamoah.” She stated.



Mzbel also once again disclosed that the Adisadel College old boy is not the father of her son, Aaron Adepa.