FLASHBACK: I hate hypocrites, stay away from me - Stonebwoy warns Kumi Guitar

Singer Stonebwoy 21.png Stonebwoy tackles Kumi Guitar

Mon, 9 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stonebwoy in 2018 issued a warning to Kumi Guitar for being a hypocrite who only capitalizes on situations to his advantage.

He further noted that Kumi Guitar would insult you behind your back but pretend to be your friend when he meets you and he takes little interest in fake friends.

Read the full story originally published on May 9, 2018.

Popular Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has issued a warning to his fellow Zylofon Music signee, Kumi Guitar. According to a report by Ghanacelebrities.com, the ‘Baafira’ hitmaker stated that Kumi Guitar is a hypocrite, who only capitalizes on situations to his advantage.

He further noted that Kumi Guitar would insult you behind your back, but pretend to be your friend when he meets you.

He added that he has little interest in fake friends, and as such, it hurt him to realize that Kumi Guitar wrote a song to caution him, during his feud with Zylofon Music. Kumi Guitar recorded ‘Gyae’ at the time Stonebwoy was accosted by Bulldog at Champs Bar, inside Paloma Hotel.

The incident sparked a social media debate, with many people expressing their opinions on the issue. According to Stonebwoy, Kumi Guitar later met with him and pretended as if all was well between them.

He however did not take it kindly, and blamed him for getting involved in an issue that did not concern him.

Stonebwoy again noted that Kumi Guitar merely sought to exploit the situation to his advantage, and therefore has no moral right to present himself as a friend.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
