FLASHBACK: I have asked a man out before - Joselyn Dumas

Actress, Joselyn Dumas

On January 16, 2018, Joselyn Dumas made it known she had asked a man out on a date before on her show ‘Keeping it Real’ with Dumas.

According to Joselyn, she won't have a problem when it comes to proposing to the man she likes because she needs companionship.



Read the full story originally published on January 16, 2018 by yen.com.



Actress and TV show host, Joselyn Dumas has opened up on one of the reasons for which she would love to get married one day.



The on-screen personality revealed that she wanted to get married for the purpose of having a companion in her husband.



The actress revealed that she was in no rush to get married but if she eventually did she was going to bask in the companionship of her 'man'.



“I want to get married too, obviously for the companionship.” stated Dumas during a chat on her show Keeping it Real with Joselyn Dumas on the topic ‘Social Media and marriage.’

She also spoke about being okay with proposing to her man if need be.



“I think you can still tell a man you like him, I’ve done that before and I also feel the world has changed so much that now if my man is not proposing I will buy and ring and do that, I don’t see anything wrong with that.”



