FLASHBACK: I have been married for 4 years and only 4 people attended my wedding - Wiyaala

'Self acclaimed' lioness of Africa, Wiyaala

Wiyaala disclosed in 2018 that she had been married for four with four people attending her wedding.

Marking eight years in 2022, many people still wonder and speculate who her husband may be, although there have been images of her and a white man purported to be her husband.



However, a revelation made by the self-acclaimed ‘Lioness of Africa’ in her June 13, 2018 statement purpoted that only people in her hometown knew who her husband is.



Read the full story originally published on June 13, 2018 by ghbase.com.



Who knew Noella Wiyaala was married? We are shocked by this revelation but it’s soo true because Noella herself has confessed that she has been married for some time now.



Speaking in an interview with Beck on her ‘E with Becks’ on Joy Prime, she disclosed to the host that she has been married for over 4 years now—Yeah, you read right, stop rubbing your eyes!



Wiyaala says although some Ghanaians on Social media think, because she has a very ‘hard’ body, so no one man will be interested in her, she has someone who loves her soo much.

She refused to disclose who the mysterious husband is but said that, those in her hometown, Wa know the man.



She also said that some men use her picture to masturbate. She disclosed that the marriage was simple and only four people were present at this marriage.



Her parents, the man, herself and a judge. That’s strange right? Well, she says she’s been married for four years but she’s not ready to tell who the man is. Watch the video below:



