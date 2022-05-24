FLASHBACK: I have never beaten a woman in my life - Shatta Wale

'Self Acclaimed' Dancehall King, Shatta Wale

In 2018, Michy accused Shatta Wale of being violent as part of the reasons why she left the ‘self-acclaimed’ Dancehall King.

Shatta Wale in a statement to debunk the allegations stated that he has never physically assaulted any woman in his life.



He expressed his disappointments in comments made by his ex-girlfriend.



Read the full story originally published on May 16, 2018 by ghpage.com.



Shatta Wale has hit back at Shatta Michy in a recent post in their series of back-forth tug of war which now exists between the former love birds.

Several Ghanaians dismissed their quarrels as nothing but the traditional publicity stunt which is associated with the couple but signs on the wall point to the fact that Shatta Wale and his baby mama are truly having issues.



One of the allegations Michy leveled against the Gringo hitmaker is that he physically assaults her with or without any provocation.



But in a recent post by Shatta Wale, the artiste revealed he has never laid a finger on any woman before and he’s therefore shocked that Michy could tell that lie to the world.



Shatta Wale also expressed his disappointment in the situation, indicating that he thought he was raising a family together with her but has realized she is an ungrateful human being.