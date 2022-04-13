FLASHBACK: I have performed more miracles than Jesus Christ - Obinim brags

Bishop Obinim claims he has performed more miracles than Jesus

Bishop Daniel Obinim in 2020 bragged about performing more miracles than Jesus Christ and all the prophets in the Bible.

According to him, he has performed a lot of supernatural miracles that beats the canal mind while detailing that Jesus Christ only transformed himself three times and said his disciples will do more than he did on Earth.



Read the full story originally published on April 11, 2017.



The self-acclaimed ‘Angel’ on earth, Bishop Daniel Obinim has revealed that he has perform more miracles than Jesus Christ and all the prophets in the Bible.



According to the founder and leader of International God’s Way Church, he has performed lots of angelic and spiritual things that beats the canal mind.



Bishop Obinim revealed that Jesus Christ only transformed himself three times and He(Jesus) said his followers will do more than he did because his life was short lived on Earth.



The outspoken man of God emphasized that no Prophet in the Bible has done miraculous things that he has been able to do because they all had different directions or path.

He further disclosed that the miracles he has performed for so many years are more than the miracles performed by Jesus Christ and any other Prophet in the Bible.



“Jesus said ‘the Miracles am performing, the wonders and the signs; Those who believe in me, you can perform more than that’.Jesus was making reference to this that he didn’t have enough time so he curtailed his time.



He worked for about 3 and a half years then he left but those of us now we have more time. I Angel Obinim, I have worked for so many years more than that of my father and the miracles, the angelic performances, the wonders and signs that I have performed; they are countless because I have enough time.”



Obinim said this in a sermon at the Kumasi branch of his Church Watch the video below:



