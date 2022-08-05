FLASHBACK: I’ll contest for president if the youth urge me to – Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale, on August 8, 2018, mentioned that he wouldn't hesitate to stand for president should the opportunity present itself.

According to Shatta, the country’s leaders have disappointed the youth, and since Ghana is for all, he will be ready when he is called on to stand for president.



Read the full story originally published on August 8, 2018 by yen.com.gh



Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has disclosed that he will not hesitate if an opportunity presents itself for him to contest for president.



According to him, politicians have disappointed the youth over the years and it will soon get to a time when the youth will be fed up.



Expressing disappointment in successive governments' attitudes towards the youth, Shatta Wale noted that the “youth are complaining” and thus will present himself as a presidential candidate if they (youth) call on him to contest.



"I’ll go for it (presidency) because I believe Ghana is not for one person... It is for all of us and if people feel I have that strength to talk for them [why not?]. They [politicians] shouldn’t come and blame me in future when the eyes of the youth open and they feel like we are tired."

Shatta Wale made the revelation while speaking on Citi FM’s Traffic Avenue on Monday afternoon. He further criticised politicians for not focusing on issues that will help give better opportunities to young people in the country.



“Let’s give the youth the chance. Don’t let us watch the country like that and when we go to Dubai we want to take pictures…When you come to Circle to campaign and they vote for you, do your job…If the leaders don’t pay attention to us [the youth], and they feel the only thing they can do for us is to come on TV and speak big grammar, they’ll get pissed.



Politicians need to wake up, otherwise one day, Ghana will wake up one morning and they will hear people say Shatta Wale should be president,” he said.



Born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., Shatta Wale is known as a controversial character for his outspoken nature but he is not known to be political.



It will be interesting to find out how his candidacy will be if he indeed decides to contest. Moreover, he cannot contest until 2024 when he will be 40 years, the minimum qualification age to contest for president in Ghana.



Shatta Wale is currently promoting his soon-to-be-launched album, ‘Reign’, which will be launched on October 13, 2018, at the Fantasy Dome in Accra.

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:











ADA/BOG