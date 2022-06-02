FLASHBACK: I'm 'free from abuse and oppression' – Shatta Michy

Former girlfriend of Shatta Wale, Michy

Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, popularly known as Michy, after her separation from her ex-boyfriend Shatta Wale made some serious allegations about the artiste.

A post she shared on her social media account during that period suggested that she was in a lot of bondage and was oppressed by the artiste in her post and in some interviews.



Read the full story originally published on June 12, 2018 by ghpage.com.



Baby mama and former girlfriend of the self-acclaimed dancehall king of Ghana Shatta Wale, Michelle Diamond known as Shatta Michy has an interesting take on her separation from her former beau.



Reading biography details on her Instagram page, she wrote “Single and free from oppression” which is a direct reference to the well-documented abuse she claimed to have suffered at the hands of the popular musician.



Fans have been quick to notice the change in both the username and biography. The fallout from their separation had been really ugly in the past few months with insults and accusations being traded.

Shatta Wale and Michelle Diamond (Shatta Michy) who is a presenter with Pan African TV have a son named Majesty. She uses the username @Michygh



