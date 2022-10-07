0
FLASHBACK: I’m not a cocaine dealer – James Gardiner

Fri, 7 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In 2017, Ghanaian actor James Gardiner debunked rumours suggesting that he peddles drugs because he owns a Toyota Prado.

Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix at that time, the actor insisted that he purchased that particular car with his hard-earned money.

When asked about his source of income, James Gardiner who was signed unto Zylofon Media revealed that acting is just one of the many jobs he does.

Read the full story originally published on October 4, 2017, on zionfelix.com.

Actor James Gardiner has said people should not mistake him to be a cocaine dealer just because he drives a GHC200,000 brand new Toyota Prado car.

The actor speaking on Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix show said he purchased the 2017 model Toyota Prado with his hard-earned money.

James Gardiner said that the Prado which was used for the ‘Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix’ show interview is the third car he has purchased with his cash for the past 32 years he has been on this planet called earth.

When Zionfelix, host of the show asked the source of his income, James Gardiner who recently inked a juicy deal with Zylofon Media revealed that acting is just one of the many jobs he does but quickly added that the cocaine business is not one of the numerous trades he engages in.

According to him, hosting shows and making appearances at several events fetch him money. Not just that, he added that he is a voice-over artiste and also a brand ambassador for several products, so he makes a lot of cash from those businesses as well.

James Garden further disclosed that the coconut business he started months back could not stand the test of time, so he is currently focusing on renting of air diesel compressor.

He told Zionfelix on the ‘Celebrity Ride’ show that he owns five of the air diesel compressor which supplies power for the machines contractors use to drill when constructing roads.

The actor and voice-over artiste divulged that he charges GHC600 a day for each machine, so he takes home a lot of cash from the air diesel compressor business.

