FLASHBACK: I’m not a prostitute but just a slay queen – Moesha Bodoung

Moesha Boduong3.jpeg Moesha stuns in beautiful golden dress

Tue, 26 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On December 1, 2019, Moesha Bouduong asked people to refrain from calling her a prostitute.

According to the socialite turned born-again Christian, she only takes time to dress well and care for herself, which is different from being a sex worker.

Read the full story originally published on December 1, 2019, by mynewsgh.com.

Ghanaian actress and Instagram model, Moesha Bodoung says she’s not a prostitute like people see her to be but rather a Slay Queen.

According to her, she’s a slay queen just because she takes time to look good which many have misconstrued to mean she sells her body in return for cash.

She made this known in a post on her social media platforms. “A slay queen is a girl that dresses well, Period. Slaying is taking more time to combine outfits and nothing more.

Some females are blessed, they look good in clothsNot everyone is a prostitute, a bad person or irresponsible.”

ADA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
