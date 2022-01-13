FLASHBACK: I’m not ashamed to beg – Psalm Adjeteyfio

Veteran actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio

Veteran actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio aka T.T in 2021 revealed that he doesn't feel embarrassed soliciting financial support from Ghanaians.

According to him, it is only right to ask for help when you are in dire need.



“When you have problem and you don’t tell people about it, there’s no way they would know...I must add that I didn’t call for the interview but I just used their outlet to channel my situation hence I’m not embarrassed,” said T.T in an interview with Akoma FM.



Veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio says he does not feel embarrassed asking the public to rescue him from his deteriorating state.



The renowned screen icon has been in the news in recent days after granting interview on his bad financial situation.



In the said interview, the ‘Taxi driver’ star indicated his house rent has six months to expire.

The development caught the attention of benevolent individuals including the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who paid five years in rent advance for him and offered him GH¢20,000 cash donation.



Quizzed by the host of Kwantepon Drive on Akoma FM in Kumasi, Tony Best, as to whether he feels ashamed soliciting for funds, Psalm Adjeteyfio, popularly known as TT, revealed that insofar as he is not stealing but presenting his needs to people for help, he is not embarrassed.



“When you have problem and you don’t tell people about it, there’s no way they would know,” he said.



“I must add that I didn’t call for the interview but I just used their outlet to channel my situation hence I’m not embarrassed,” he added.



TT reckoned how helpful the media outlet was with respect to the responsiveness because he has been praying to God for someone to intervene in his plight.