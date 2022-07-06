0
Menu
Entertainment

FLASHBACK: I never had anything to do with Castro's death - Asamoah Gyan

Video Archive
Wed, 6 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

News of Castro's death breaks the hearts of fans

Asamoah Gyan debunks rumours surrounding Castro's death

Footballer says he doesn't deal in juju

"When things start going well for you, they'll link it to rituals. Can't Africans also thank God for his wonders in people's lives? I never had anything to do with Castro's death."

These were the words of footballer, Asamoah Gyan, in a 2017 interview on the Delay Show.

The former Black Stars captain has for years been labelled as the man who sacrificed his friend, singer Castro for fame. An allegation he has strongly denied to date.

Responding to rumours of his involvement in the disappearance and death of Hiplife musician, Castro who drowned at Ada on July 6, 2014, the celebrated footballer lamented how a section of the public had linked him to the unfortunate incident.

According to the footballer, he can't fathom why a section of Ghanaians have also linked his success to money rituals and 'juju'.

"I want to ask, do Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo also deal in black magic? These footballers have also made it. Can we say they also sacrificed people? That is the question I want to ask," Gyan quizzed.

Asamoah Gyan acknowledged Castro as the person who first introduced him to music. The two collaborated on a song titled 'African Girls' before the former's demise.

According to Gyan, he hasn't fully recovered from the death of the award-winning singer.

"Sometimes when his songs are being played, I think a lot. As human, you have to let some things go, but a lot of things bring back his memory...he introduced me to music, although I already had a talent for singing. I love his songs, but when it is being played brings back so much memories. I feel emotional," he disclosed in the 2017 interview.

Wednesday, July 6, 2022, marked eight years of Castro's demise. He was declared legally dead in 2021 after seven years of his disappearance.

Watch the video below:



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Castro Underfire (@castrounderfire)



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
IMF bailout: Ofori-Atta will be shown anti-IMF comments – Former MP
IMF bailout: '3 Wise Men' Adongo wants to lead talks
Akufo-Addo nearly assaulted me at a funeral – Wereko Brobbey claims
Mahama’s 2015 IMF move contributed to Akufo-Addo’s successes - Former MP
Meet all 5 players who have switched nationality to represent the Black Stars
Social media users call for the arrest of V8 driver over police dispatch
Over 9-month salary arrears controversy hits Dr. Duffour’s EIB Network
How KON responded to question about expenditure on National Cathedral
Teacher unions declare strike over Cost-of Living-Allowance
Ghana banned by FIFA over age-cheating