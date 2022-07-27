FLASHBACK: I warned the sugar daddy not to buy anything for Mzbel again - Tracey Boakye brags

Mzbel and Tracy Boakye during the 'Papa No' saga

In 2020, Mzbel and Tracy Boakye took over the media with the ‘Papa No’ saga that caused an uproar during the election season

In a social media post, Tracy announced that he has warned ‘Papa No’ to stop buying things for Mzbel because he is hers.



Read the full story originally published on August 6, 2020 by ghanaweb.com.



The bad blood between veteran singer Mzbel and Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye took new dimensions as the latter revealed that she is currently dating Mzbel’s sugar daddy.



According to Tracey, Mzbel’s beef is with the fact that she took her sugar daddy from her, and as such the songstress no longer enjoys the privileges she used to.



If the actress and movie producer’s assertion is true then it could be derived that both celebrities share a long-standing animosity.

“I have warned him(sugar daddy) to quit buying you stuff. He is mine now and there’s nothing you can do about it. You old rag”, Tracey said.



Meanwhile, she has taken to Instagram to apologize to her fans and love ones for going off the chain and acting savagely.



She shared a post with the inscription “whatever I want to say, I’ve said it all to you! I’m done with you and moving on. You can say whatever! I’m done”, Tracey apologized saying “Tracey Boakye lovers, forgive me wai? Don’t be disappointed in me. I’m sorry.”



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



ADA/BOG