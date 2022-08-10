FLASHBACK: I was ready to be a side chick to a married man – Stella Seal reveals

Gospel singer, Stalla Aba Seal

In an interview with blogger, Zionfelix, on December 2, 2019, Stella Aba Seal, formerly known as Stella Dugan, shared that some time past in her life, she was willing to be the side chick of a married man.

This comes after she threw her support for polygamy, claiming that it would curb infidelity in marriages.



Read the full story originally published on December 2, 2019, by zionfelix.net.



Award-winning gospel musician, Stella Aba Seal, last week stated in an interview that she fully backs polygamy because she feels it will curb the growing number of infidelity many contemporary marriages are recording.



When asked on the ‘Uncut’ show with Zionfelix if she would agree to be in a polygamous marriage herself, Stella Seal disclosed that the circumstances in the marriage or relationship will determine.



She further told Zionfelix that she was willing to be the side chick of a man some time ago because he loved the man, but the circumstances at the time wouldn’t allow them to be together as a married couple.



The “Gyem Taataa” hitmaker added that she suggested to the man she was in a relationship with after she divorced her first husband to marry any lady of his choice while she remained in his life as a side chick but the man declined her request.

When a question about why the man declined the request was posed, she hilariously revealed that the man stated the idea was rather weird and that he was not willing to be a such a relationship.



