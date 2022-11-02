2
FLASHBACK: I was so busy in 2018 that I forgot to get married – Delay

Delay White Chair.png Host of the Delay Show, Deloris Frimpong Manso

Wed, 2 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Delay is among the many female personalities being pressured to get married, but at the end of the year in 2018, she decided to share a sarcastic post with her netizens.

The media personality disclosed that she forgot to get married again because she had a very busy year.

Read the full story originally published on December 31, 2018, on mynewsgh.com.

Female television personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay has said that 2018 was so busy that she forgot to get married.

Delay is one of the oldest female radio and television personalities married to her work.

Regardless of the pressures from society to get married, she has stood her ground to achieve greater things for herself rather than get stifled by marriage.

In a post on her Instagram page, she said “HAD A VERY BUSY 2018. I EVEN FORGOT TO GET MARRIED”.

ADA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
