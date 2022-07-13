FLASHBACK: ‘I was strategically controversial, just like Shatta Wale’ - AB Crentsil

A. B Crentsil

The legendary singer said he was controversial in promoting his craft

AB Crentsil celebrated for his contribution to Ghana Music



AB Crentsil passed away at age 79



News of the death of legendary highlife singer, Alfred Benjamin Crentsil, popularly known as AB Crentsil has left many Ghanaians and music lovers saddened.



The news of his death was made public in a Facebook post by seasoned sound engineer, Fred Kyei Mensah, also known as Fredyma.



The iconic singer died at the age of 79 following a brief period of bad health.

In a 2021 interview with Abeiku Santana on the United Showbiz Show, the late AB Crenstil revealed that he consciously produced controversial songs for business purposes, just like Shatta Wale.



According to him, although his song may sound like it was targeted at someone, his controversial persona was a strategy to promote his work but not because of a personal issue.



"Yes, my songs are, just like Shatta Wale, it was just a strategy of work not any personal issue," AB Crenstil explained while answering a question from Abeiku Santana on why he chose to be controversial throughout his music career.



A. B Crenstil was also celebrated for his great contributions to the Ghanaian music industry.



He was honoured with a Hisense double-decker fridge, 52 flat-screen TV and Ghc10,000 for his musical contributions.

Background



With over two decades of experience in the music business, A.B Crentsil has proven himself as a consummate performer with a repertoire of amazing hits to his credit.



He has also won several Excellence Awards including the Fontomfrom Evergreen Award, which is a special honor bestowed upon a musician with 15-20 years of continuous music experience.



AB Crentsil has over the years shown a lot of substance and receiving appreciation and admiration largely for his controversial lyrics. Alfred Benjamin Crentsil in the 1940s at Posten. Had his primary and middle school education at the Takoradi Methodist Primary and Rev Cleveland Middle School respectively.



While in middle school, he learned how to play the guitar. AB became proficient in the playing of the guitar and started singing along when playing the guitar. He joined the Strollers Band and has since played with the El Dorado's, Sweet Talks, and finally the Ahenfo Band.

He is married to Elizabeth with seven children and still continues to churn out great music. He recently had a collaboration compilation CD with Obour, entitled "The Best of the Lifes". If you haven't heard his single, 'Moses' then please get his greatest hits album and treat yourself to this pure creative delight.



Crentsil and his wife, Elizabeth, have eight children.







