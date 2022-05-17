3
FLASHBACK: I will beat 'ugly' Diamond Appiah - Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Bathrobe3.png Afia Schwarzenegger dares to beat Diamond Appiah

Tue, 17 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Before Afia Schwarzenegger and Diamond Appiah became friends in the eyes of Ghanaians, she was close allies with Mzbel and they both disliked Diamond Appiah.

On May 18, 2018, Mzbel joined Afia in a live video call on social media where Afia Schwarzenegger promised to beat Diamond Appiah mercilessly.

The ‘16 years’ hitmaker told her Diamond will for sure reply to her insults.

Read the full story originally published on May 22, 2018 by Zionfelix.net.

The long-existed misunderstanding between TV cum radio personality, Afia Schwarzenegger and Diamond Appiah has not been resolved as the former has made a denigratory statement against the latter.

The controversial comedienne in a live Facebook video with her bosom friend, Mzbel spoke passionately against her enemy, Diamond Appiah. Schwarzenegger described miss Appiah as an ugly person.

When Mzbel reminded her that Diamond will insult her if she hears the insult, the outspoken TV presenter made it clear in the video that “I’ll beat her if I catch her”. Afia Schwarzenegger's real name Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa further stressed that she would beat a celebrity mercilessly before the year 2018 ends.

She also vowed in the video to beat anyone who talks ill about her because she is fed up with the insults.

The TV Africa’s Political Police show host further said appearing in court has become a norm for her so she is not worried anymore since anybody who will become a victim of her new law will head to court. Watch Afia Schwarzenegger in the video when she visited Mzbel at home:

