1
Menu
Entertainment

FLASHBACK: Killers of Captain Mahama should be found and killed – Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale Mad 34 Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Fri, 3 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On May 29, 2018, Ghana experienced a shake when Captain Mahama was lynched to death after being falsely accused by some men and women in the Central Region.

In a reaction shared by Shatta Wale on June 21, 2018, he asserted all the persons involved in the death of the major should be lined up and killed.

Read the full story originally published on June 21, 2018 by mynewsgh.com.

Self-acclaimed Dancehall King, Shatta Wale is advocating for a death sentence for the people of Diaso who lynched Army Captain Maxwell Mahama on Monday.

In a post on Facebook the ‘Taking Over’ hitmaker indicated that if the people who killed Captain Mahama are not found and killed, the end times of the lord will start in Ghana.

He added that when the end time starts in Ghana it will be super scary if such individuals who are capable of killing their fellow human beings are left off the hook. The ‘Umbrella’ hitmaker said:

“I swear if these people who lynched this captain are not found and killed ….Ghana…Ghana I swear the end times of the Lord will start from here in a Superscary way..Mark this day..#Justice4maxwell”.

Meanwhile, seven people arrested in connection to the murder of Captain Mahama have been remanded to return before the court on the 19th of June.

Watch the latest episode of Bloggers’ Forum below.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC Activist Dela Coffie wanted by OSP
Supreme Court said things that were untrue in their judgement – Bagbin
Man busted for attempting to kill daughter for money
Thomas Partey enstooled as development chief in Manya Krobo
I never met with Ato Forson in ambulance transaction - Witness tells court
Otto Addo's comment on Gideon Mensah shows Ghana need Mohammed Salisu
Ghanaian nurse who married a Nigerian striker
IGP responded to Harriet Thompson because she is a woman – Dzogbenuku
John Kumah on GH¢25m release for National Cathedral
Nogokpo Court has nine-member panel; sitting held on Saturdays