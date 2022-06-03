FLASHBACK: Killers of Captain Mahama should be found and killed – Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

On May 29, 2018, Ghana experienced a shake when Captain Mahama was lynched to death after being falsely accused by some men and women in the Central Region.

In a reaction shared by Shatta Wale on June 21, 2018, he asserted all the persons involved in the death of the major should be lined up and killed.



Read the full story originally published on June 21, 2018 by mynewsgh.com.



Self-acclaimed Dancehall King, Shatta Wale is advocating for a death sentence for the people of Diaso who lynched Army Captain Maxwell Mahama on Monday.



In a post on Facebook the ‘Taking Over’ hitmaker indicated that if the people who killed Captain Mahama are not found and killed, the end times of the lord will start in Ghana.



He added that when the end time starts in Ghana it will be super scary if such individuals who are capable of killing their fellow human beings are left off the hook. The ‘Umbrella’ hitmaker said:

“I swear if these people who lynched this captain are not found and killed ….Ghana…Ghana I swear the end times of the Lord will start from here in a Superscary way..Mark this day..#Justice4maxwell”.



Meanwhile, seven people arrested in connection to the murder of Captain Mahama have been remanded to return before the court on the 19th of June.



