FLASHBACK: Kwame A-Plus was a brick in my campaign – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo and A-Plus

President Nana Akufo-Addo on December 19, 2020, recognized A-Plus for being an instrument that helped the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the election campaign.

President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo has acknowledged the big support he received from sensational artist Kwame A Plus during the campaign period towards the 2016 elections.



“He’s been a brick. I thank him and I’m really grateful,” Mr. Akufo-Addo wrote on his Facebook page hours ago.



This comes after the President-elect’s long list of acknowledgment of the pillars of his campaign Sunday at the party’s Thanksgiving Service failed to recognize A Plus, but upon hindsight he took to his Facebook page to show appreciation.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) held an inter-denominational Christian praise and thanksgiving service at the Accra Sports Stadium [Sunday], to thank God for the party’s resounding victory in the just-ended presidential and parliamentary elections.



A host of renowned gospel artistes and preachers ministered during the service including; Diana Asamoah, Philipa Baafi, Nicholas Omane Acheampong, Christina Love, Rev. Owusu Bempah and Josh Laryea.



Present at the occasion were Nana Addo’s running Running Mate and incoming Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; his wife, Samira Bawumia; NPP’s acting Chairman, Freddy Blay, members of the presidential transition team led by Yaw Osafo Marfo and other prominent party personalities.