FLASHBACK: Lebene and Eugene Osafo's marriage won’t last – Counselor Lutterodt

Following the news of the marriage between Ghanaian Blogger Eugene Osafo-Nkansah and actress Victoria Lebene, Counsellor Lutterodt who is believed to be a friend of the blogger predicted doom for their marriage.

The Counsellor said: "Lebene is not the kind of woman Eugene loves" adding that "if they marry today they will separate.”



According to him, Eugene has always been attracted to women with big buttocks something he claims Lebene lacked.



“He swore to marry the lady whom he danced with, she had big buttocks. During the party at 4Stye TV, he swore that he will die if he leaves the lady. Lebene is not the kind of woman Eugene loves, if they marry today they will separate. He will leave her after the sex. This is not the taste of Eugene… he can never marry Lebene,” he said in an interview in June 2019.



The couple has however stood the test of time and has celebrated their second wedding anniversary today, June 11, 2021, despite rumours of Eugene cheating on his wife with TV presenter Abena Korkor.



Abena Korkor in a video on her Instagram page claimed that the blogger confessed to her that he didn’t love his wife, Lebene.



Read the full story originally published on June 12, 2019, on Ghanaweb

Controversial marriage Counselor, George Lutterodt is back from America where he has been for the past weeks.



The marriage counsellor has passed comment on Blogger Eugene Osafo-Nkansah and actress Victoria Lebene’s marriage. Lutterodt on Okay FM has predicted doom for the new couple saying their marriage will not last.



Rev. George Lutterodt in his assertion explained that Victoria Lebene is not the kind of woman her husband wants so he cannot fathom why she agreed to marry Eugene on June 11 in Accra.



He boldly stated that Mrs Osarfo Nkansah has made a big mistake agreeing to marry Eugene just because she is not her husband’s taste.



Lutterodt further mentioned that his very good friend, Eugene likes women with enough body so he was shocked to hear that the two were marrying.



