FLASHBACK: Mad rush for ‘husband snatching’ charms by Ghanaian ladies

Earlier in July 2019, a popular business entrepreneur, Mama Gee, disclosed that there had been a 'mad rush' for husband-snatching charms by Ghanaian ladies in her shop.

Mama Gee, one of the biggest suppliers of such products said ladies usually form long queues at the shop to massively patronize them.



Read the full story originally published on July 11 2019, 2022 by GhanaWeb



There is currently a mad rush for husband snatching charms by Ghanaian ladies who have been seen in longer queues at the shop of Mama Gee.



Mama Gee who is a supplier the charms among sexual enhancement products, has shockingly revealed that she helps young ladies charm rich men in the country in return for cash reason some rich men cannot let go off ladies they are dating.



A viral video sighted by MyNewsGh.com has revealed ladies of all shapes, sizes and complexion trooping into the shop of woman who has revealed she has a solution to their problems which is snatching husbands of other women and also making huge cash.





Explaining how the charms work, she said her products upgrade women’s private parts to ‘sweetness’ different from other women where they become irresistible to their partners.



Mama Gee juxtaposed cooking to the woman’s private parts where spices are garnished to make it tasty and that women need some charm to smear on their private parts and faces to receive the cheques, houses, traveling, cars they dream of among other things.



According to her, it’s not so simple for rich men to simply give out their monies to ladies they have unbridled sex with and that ladies need to device other means to get monies from men for their upkeep and businesses.