FLASHBACK: Mark Okraku-Mantey predicts doom for Shatta Wale

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Mark Okraku Mantey

In 2014, the current Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Mark Okraku Mantey, rubbished Shatta Wale’s songs while saying they could not stand the test of time.

He made this statement while speaking at a focus group discussion for rapper, Edem’s album, “Books n Rhymes” launch.



He added that musicians should concentrate on sustaining their careers, rather than making hit songs which will fade away in no time.



Ghanaian music producer and Chief Executive Officer of Slip Music, Mark Okraku-Mantey has advised Ghanaian musicians to produce songs which will last long.



Speaking at a focus group discussion for hiplife artiste Edem’s album, “Books n Ryhmes”, he said Ghanaian musicians should concentrate on sustaining their career than making hit songs which will fade away in no time.



“I am not somebody who believes in music that somebody does for a few months and he gets a hit. Hit making is not difficult, find out. You sustain your career and make money from it after 20 years that is an artiste,” he said.

He further stated that the reigning artiste of the year, Shatta Wale’s music cannot stand the test of time because he produces songs which last for a few months.



“Not people who get hits for 6 months, like Shatta. His music, mark it on the wall, cannot last the test of time,” he asserted.



Speaking on why Nigerian music is gradually gaining roots in Ghana, the controversial music producer said, “Nigerians are doing well in Ghana because they have melodies everybody can always sing along to.



"It was actually our trademark when they took it from us. It’s good to do hardcore music but when you looking for the money or what people will appreciate, concentrate on what the ladies can sing,” he added.



Edem hosted a group of music gurus on Saturday, May 10 at Tavern in Osu, Accra to listen to and judge his tracks on his upcoming album, “Books n Ryhmes”.



The industry players who were present at the venue to listen to the 23 tracks included Mark Okraku Mantey, Lawyer Michael Quaye, Ama K. Abebrese, Francis Doku, Magnom, Lil Shaker, Daddy Bosco, radio presenters, media men and fans of Edem.