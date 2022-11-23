0
Menu
Entertainment

FLASHBACK: McBrown ‘blushes’ as husband and daughter ‘interrupts’ her interview

Nana Ama Mcbrown02 Nana Ama McBrown

Wed, 23 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On an afternoon radio show, Abeiku Santana surprised Nana Ama McBrown when the broadcaster spoke with the husband of the actress, an act which was unscripted.

Below is the story as published by GhanaWeb on November 23, 2021.

Smiling from ear to ear, Nana Ama McBrown couldn’t hide her joy when she was surprised with a phone call from her 2-year-old daughter and husband, Maxwell during an interview on OkayFM.

Blushing like a little girl who has been given candy, the popular actress cum TV Presenter was taken by storm when baby Maxin first interrupted her mother’s interview with Abeiku Santana on the drive time show.

McBrown who couldn’t hide her excitement called out the name of her daughter who was responding with laughter.

The next in line was McBrown's husband who took over the conversation to answer a few questions about his wife before going offline.

In a chat with the host Abeiku Santana, Maxwell spoke about his wife's career and how he manages her brand which is considered as one of the most formidable and reputable in the country.

Maxwell spoke about how he toggles between being a manager, husband, and father.

He also spoke about their numerous vacation trips among others.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar