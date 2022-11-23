FLASHBACK: McBrown ‘blushes’ as husband and daughter ‘interrupts’ her interview

Nana Ama McBrown

On an afternoon radio show, Abeiku Santana surprised Nana Ama McBrown when the broadcaster spoke with the husband of the actress, an act which was unscripted.

Below is the story as published by GhanaWeb on November 23, 2021.



Smiling from ear to ear, Nana Ama McBrown couldn’t hide her joy when she was surprised with a phone call from her 2-year-old daughter and husband, Maxwell during an interview on OkayFM.



Blushing like a little girl who has been given candy, the popular actress cum TV Presenter was taken by storm when baby Maxin first interrupted her mother’s interview with Abeiku Santana on the drive time show.



McBrown who couldn’t hide her excitement called out the name of her daughter who was responding with laughter.



The next in line was McBrown's husband who took over the conversation to answer a few questions about his wife before going offline.

In a chat with the host Abeiku Santana, Maxwell spoke about his wife's career and how he manages her brand which is considered as one of the most formidable and reputable in the country.



Maxwell spoke about how he toggles between being a manager, husband, and father.



He also spoke about their numerous vacation trips among others.



