FLASHBACK: McBrown in tears as she narrates how she gave birth

Nana Ama Mcbrown Tears Nana Ama McBrown

Thu, 11 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

When she took her turn on the 'Restoration with Stacy' TV show in February 2020, actress Nana Ama McBrown detailed how she gave birth amidst tears.

Below is a publication on her narrative as reported by Zionfelix.net.

Award-winning actress, Nana Ama McBrown Mensah has in a very emotional way shared the story about how she safely delivered her baby, Maxin Mawusi Mensah last year.

Speaking to Stacy Amoateng on the ‘Restoration show’, she shed a few tears as she narrated how her baby was delivered.

According to the ‘McBrown Kitchen’ show host, the childbirth experience is one that every woman must go through to see the greatness of God.

Nana Ama added that doctors at the hospital she delivered her adorable baby girl treated her in a special way when they realized she was a star from Ghana.

The tears began to flow in the video sighted by zionfelix.net when she went ahead to describe how she felt when she heard her baby cry.

