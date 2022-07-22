FLASHBACK: McBrown yelled at me, asked me to shut up – Nana Yaa Brefo

Broadcast journalist, Nana Yaa Brefo

Nana Yaa Brefo on May 30, 2020, established that she was treated unfairly after her interview with actress Nana Ama McBrown about the death of actor Bernard Nyarko went South.

According to the show host, Nana Ama McBrown continuously interrupted her during their interview making it hard for her to do her job.



Read the full story originally published on May 30, 2020 by ghanaweb.com.



Former Multimedia Group Limited employee, Nana Yaa Brefo, has established that Nana Ama McBrown continuously interrupted and shut her up during their last ‘infamous’ interview.



Defending herself from critics who lambasted her for what they described as an ‘unprofessional’ interview, Nana Yaa said the public is rather being unfair to her because it was the actress who disrespected her.



“McBrown did not even give me the opportunity to interview her. At a point, she kept scolding. She told me to shut up because she was the one who called, and I kept quiet.

That is never done. Even if she was the one who called, the show was mine, not hers. It wasn’t about her and i never insulted her,” she stated in an interview with NEATFM.



In the interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the former Badwam morning show host noted that she was rather harsh to LilWin and not Nana Ama Mcbrown.



“I think the person I was rather hard on was LilWin. We spoke extensively and I noticed It was getting out of hand,” she stated.



Background The broadcaster has come under immense criticism in recent times after her interview with actress Nana Ama McBrown about the death of actor Bernard Nyarko.



Some Ghanaians have since refused to sympathize with the embattled Adom TV presenter after resigning from her position. Others have also linked her sudden exit from the Multimedia Group to the “bad interview” she had with Nana Ama Mcbrown over the death of Bishop Bernard Nyarko. Watch the video below

