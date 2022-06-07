FLASHBACK: Meet the alleged 'sugar mommy' of Elikem Kumordzie, Queen Dee

Elikem Kumordzie

In 2019, there was the banter between the former Member of Parliament for the Gomoa Central Constituency, Hon. Racheal Appoh and controversial television personality, Afia Schwarzenegger over former Big Brother Africa star and fashion designer, Elikem Kumordzie.

Afia Schwarzenegger had alleged that Elikem Kumordzie had abandoned the legislator after a one-night stand.



In her defense, the Hon. Appoh explained that Afia Schwarzenegger has been paid $500 to tarnish her image.



Read the full story originally published on June 4. 2019



For the past few days now, there has been banter between former members of Parliament for Gomoa Central Hon. Racheal Appoh and controversial television personality Afia Schwarzenegger over actor Elikem Kumordzie aka Elikem the tailor.



According to Afia Schwarzenegger, Elikem after banging the former MP in a one night stand left her for a sugar mummy.



But the former MP in her reaction disclosed that the sugar mummy of Elikem had paid Afia $500 to destroy and tarnish her image.

Afia later came out to deny taking any money from Elikem’s sugar mummy saying that everything she had said earlier about the two was revealed to her by Racheal Appoh herself.



After these revelations came out, citizens are asking who is this sugar mummy who is behind the fight between the two ladies.



Ghpage.com has been able to uncover who the said sugar mummy is and has been identified as Queen Dee who is a TV host who has a show called The Queen Dee Show (Moment of Truth).



Queen Dee just like Elikem’s ex-wife Pokello comes from Zimbabwe but spends most of her time between Ghana, South Africa, and Dubai.



Queen describes herself as an entrepreneur, philanthropist, human rights activist, and political influencer.